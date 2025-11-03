Match Group’s new dating app The League launches in India

The League, a selective dating app that connects ambitious and like-minded individuals, is officially launching in India today. Known for redefining modern dating through its invite-only model, the app is expanding into Asia for the first time, starting with bespoke rollouts in Mumbai and Delhi.

The League sets itself apart by offering verified, curated matches and emphasising compatibility over casual convenience. Applicants must apply using verified email addresses or LinkedIn accounts and receive endorsement from an existing member before being admitted. Once accepted, members can access daily matches and exclusive in-person events designed to foster authentic connections within a trusted network.

To mark its India debut, The League has introduced The League Circle, a group of cultural tastemakers in Mumbai and Delhi who embody the app’s spirit of ambition, refinement, and intention.

This founding group will help shape the early community, co-create premium experiences, and ensure the platform aligns with the values of India’s aspirational dating audience.

“The League is designed for ambitious people who know what they want, in life, in love, and in a partner. It’s a lifestyle ecosystem where members connect with others who move at the same pace, share the same values, and prioritise compatibility over convenience. The League curates matches to create a space where dating is elevated and connections go beyond fleeting interactions,” said Anukool Kumar, Sr. Director, India & Middle East, Match Group.

The app is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store.