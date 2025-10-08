Maybelline New York and Snapchat launch ‘MNY Look Studio’ AR beauty experience for India

Maybelline New York has partnered with Snapchat to launch MNY Look Studio, an augmented reality-powered beauty platform created exclusively for Indian users. The new experience is designed to help consumers explore, experiment, and express their festive beauty looks with ease and confidence.

Developed by Snapchat’s in-house innovation studio, MNY Look Studio acts like a personal makeup artist within the app, allowing users to try different festive-ready looks virtually, discover suitable Maybelline products, and share their creations with friends.

“Think of MNY Look Studio as your personal pro makeup artist,” the company said, explaining that the experience enables users to explore makeup styles for major celebrations like Navratri, Diwali, and Pujo, reflecting the colour and vibrancy of India’s festive season.

The MNY Look Studio features:

Festive Looks: Four AR makeup styles inspired by Indian traditions, blending global artistry with cultural expression.

Personalised Colour Analysis: A smart tool that identifies undertones and recommends shades best suited to each user.

Simplified Interface: An intuitive, inclusive design that ensures a seamless user experience.

Continuous Updates: New looks will roll out in October to keep the platform fresh and relevant beyond the festive launch.

“With the launch of Maybelline Look Studio, we’re excited to bring a unique, interactive way for Indian consumers to explore makeup,” said Jessica Rode, General Manager, Maybelline New York, India. “Snapchat is recognised as a prominent player in the global AR space, with a strong engagement among Gen Z audiences in India. Partnering with them allows us to meet our consumers where they are, with innovation that’s fun, immersive, and culturally relevant.”

Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Snap AR Developer Marketing & Branded Innovation at Snap Inc., added, “At Snap, we’re focused on how AR and AI can deliver real utility in people’s lives. Partnering with Maybelline New York for Look Studio shows how technology and creativity can work together to make beauty more useful, accessible, and personalised while still being fun.”