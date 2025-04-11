MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ launched with enhanced generative AI support

MediaTek has officially unveiled the Dimensity 9400+, its latest flagship mobile chipset, bringing incremental performance upgrades and enhanced on-device AI capabilities. Positioned as a refined version of last year’s Dimensity 9400, the new system-on-chip (SoC) focuses on delivering faster AI processing, improved power efficiency, and a premium user experience across flagship Android devices.

At the core of the Dimensity 9400+ is an "All Big Core" CPU design, which includes one Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked up to 3.73GHz, an increase from the 3.63GHz seen in the previous generation, alongside three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. This configuration aims to boost both single-threaded and multithreaded performance for demanding applications.

A key highlight of the chipset is the MediaTek NPU 890, which brings support for modern large language models (LLMs) and advanced AI techniques such as Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MLA), and FP8 inferencing. MediaTek claims a 20% improvement in agentic AI performance, supported by its new Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+) technology. The addition of the Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) is intended to simplify the development of agentic AI applications, which the company positions as a major trend in 2025.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ will make it easier to deliver innovative, personalised AI experiences on-device, combined with enhanced overall performance to ensure your device can handle all tasks with ease,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek.

MediaTek has also improved the gaming experience with new graphics features, notably a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, which supports features like opacity micromap (OMM) for more realistic rendering of objects such as foliage, hair, and feathers. MediaTek has also introduced MFRC 2.0+, a new frame rate conversion technology developed in collaboration with game developers, which aims to double effective FPS and improve power efficiency by up to 40%.

For imaging, the Dimensity 9400+ includes the MediaTek Imagiq 1090 ISP, enabling HDR video capture across the full zoom range. The chipset also features Smooth Zoom technology to track moving subjects more accurately and allow isolated image and audio capture in dynamic scenes.

Connectivity options include support for Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band concurrency and MediaTek’s Xtra Range 3.0, offering extended Wi-Fi coverage of up to 30 metres. The chipset also supports dual active 5G/4G SIMs, UFS 4 storage, LPDDR5X RAM at up to 10,667 Mbps, and Bluetooth 6.0 with direct phone-to-phone connectivity over distances up to 10 km. BeiDou satellite support is included, with a 33% faster time to first fix even without cellular service.

Although many of the specifications carry over from the original Dimensity 9400, the 9400+ appears to be a higher-binned version with targeted upgrades for AI and gaming workloads. The first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9400+ are expected to hit the market later this month.