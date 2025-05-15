MediaTek Dimensity 9400e unveiled in China, will debut in India with Realme GT 7

MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9400e chipset in China, a powerful new mobile processor designed to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The Dimensity 9400e is an enhanced iteration of last year’s Dimensity 9300+ and offers notable improvements in performance, graphics, connectivity, and AI processing.

Built on TSMC’s third-generation 4nm process, the Dimensity 9400e features an “All Big Core” CPU architecture comprising one Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.4GHz, three Cortex-X4 performance cores at up to 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A720 performance cores running at 2.0GHz. This setup is paired with a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU that supports hardware-level mobile ray tracing and advanced graphics features like Dimensity Frame Double Technology 2.0+ and Star Speed Engine Adaptive Control 2.0.

Designed with AI at its core, the chipset includes MediaTek’s APU 790 and supports the company’s Dimensity AI development kit. It enables on-device operation of several leading large language models (LLMs), including DeepSeek-R1-Distill, LLaVA-1.5 7B, Qwen1.5B, Llama7B, and Llama8B. The chipset is also compatible with Google’s Gemini Nano models with multimodal capabilities, making it ideal for generative AI features directly on mobile devices.

The Dimensity 9400e supports high-end imaging capabilities with the Imagiq 990 ISP, enabling up to 320-megapixel camera sensors and video capture at up to 8K at 30fps or 4K at 60fps. It supports WQHD displays at 180Hz or 4K displays at 120Hz for ultra-smooth visuals.

Connectivity is another major strength. The chip supports 5G (Sub-6GHz and mmWave), Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band concurrency (up to 7.3Gbps theoretical speed), and Bluetooth 6.0 with a dual-engine setup that can maintain connections over distances of up to 5km in line of sight. Navigation is supported across global satellite systems, including GPS, NavIC, BeiDou, and Galileo.

The first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9400e will arrive later this month. Realme is set to launch the Realme GT 7 in India on 27 May, while OnePlus is expected to debut the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition (also referred to as the Ultra) in China. Realme is also reportedly planning to include the chipset in the upcoming Realme Neo7 Turbo.