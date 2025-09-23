MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset launched, Oppo Find X9 series to debut with new platform

MediaTek has announced the launch of its new flagship mobile platform, the Dimensity 9500, which is set to power the next generation of premium smartphones. The chipset, unveiled on 22 September 2025, introduces performance and efficiency improvements across artificial intelligence, gaming, imaging, and connectivity. OPPO has confirmed that its upcoming Find X9 Series will be among the first smartphones to feature the new processor at its global launch.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 adopts a third-generation All-Big-Core CPU architecture, incorporating a 4.21GHz ultra-core, three premium cores, and four performance cores. According to the company, the design offers up to 29% higher single-core and 16% higher multi-core performance compared with the previous generation, while reducing peak power consumption by as much as 55%.

The chipset also introduces support for four-channel UFS 4.1 storage, doubling read and write speeds and enabling faster AI model loading. It integrates Arm’s G1-Ultra GPU, delivering up to 33 per cent higher peak graphics performance and 42% greater power efficiency. With support for console-grade ray tracing, higher frame rates, and advanced rendering features such as MegaLights in Unreal Engine 5.6, the platform aims to provide console-level mobile gaming experiences.

Artificial intelligence is another focus area for the Dimensity 9500. The platform incorporates MediaTek’s ninth-generation NPU 990 with Generative AI Engine 2.0, which doubles compute performance while cutting power consumption. It supports large language models with up to 3 billion parameters, long text processing, and the generation of ultra-high-resolution 4K images. Imaging enhancements include RAW-domain pre-processing, support for up to 200MP capture, and cinematic 4K 60FPS portrait video.

Connectivity features include multi-network intelligence, AI-driven Bluetooth enhancements, Wi-Fi fast transfer, and 5CC carrier aggregation for faster data speeds. MediaTek claims that AI-powered communication technologies reduce power usage in 5G by up to 10 per cent and in Wi-Fi scenarios by up to 20%.

OPPO’s Find X9 Series will be the first global smartphone line-up powered by the Dimensity 9500. The company has paired the chipset with its in-house Trinity Engine, which introduces Android’s first Unified Computing Power Model. This system-level solution coordinates the CPU, GPU, and DSU (Dynamic Shared Unit) to deliver more accurate power consumption predictions and optimise energy efficiency across gaming, imaging, and daily usage. The Find X9 Series also integrates a customised cooling system designed to maintain stable performance during intensive workloads such as high-frame-rate gaming.

Both companies highlighted their long-standing collaboration in advancing mobile technologies. MediaTek emphasised that flagship smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9500 will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2025, while OPPO has yet to announce the official launch date for the Find X9 Series.