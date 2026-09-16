MediaTek launches Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max to be among first phones with flagship chip

For you, this could mean faster performance and more capable AI features on supported smartphones. OPPO is also pairing the chipset with its new Laminar Flow Engine, which is designed to balance system performance, responsiveness and power consumption.

Dimensity 9600 Pro brings 2nm architecture

The Dimensity 9600 Pro uses MediaTek's latest all-big-core CPU architecture, with two Arm C2-Ultra cores clocked at up to 4.55GHz and six performance cores. MediaTek claims up to 17% higher overall CPU performance and up to 61% better CPU multi-core energy efficiency compared with the previous generation. Its G2-Ultra NX GPU also delivers about 27% higher performance under sustained heavy workloads, along with enhanced ray tracing and neural graphics capabilities.

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The chipset supports LPDDR6 memory and UFS 5.0 storage, displays up to WQHD+ at 180Hz and camera systems of up to 200MP. Its dual-NPU architecture includes a high-performance NPU and a Super Efficient NPU. MediaTek says the former delivers 51% faster LLM prefill performance, while the latter is 40% more power efficient.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max key specs and India availability

The Find X10 Pro Max is expected to have a 6.82-inch display, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The listed camera setup includes 200MP + 200MP + 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera. It is also likely to have a 10,000mAh battery and Android 17 OS. However, OPPO has not yet officially confirmed the complete specifications.

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OPPO has confirmed that the Find X10 Pro Max will launch in China, but has not announced an India launch date. The phone has appeared in reports around India's BIS certification process, although the exact India availability and launch timeline remain unconfirmed.

OPPO's Laminar Flow Engine, developed with MediaTek, will debut on the Find X10 Pro Max and is designed to coordinate rendering and system scheduling for smoother performance and lower power consumption. The company says more details about the phone will be revealed at its upcoming global launch event.