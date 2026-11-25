However, there is an interesting detail behind his growing fortune. Liang actually owns a smaller percentage of DeepSeek than he did earlier this year. The increase in the company’s implied valuation has instead made his remaining stake considerably more valuable. According to a Bloomberg report, the latest investment has also attracted some of China’s wealthiest business figures.

Who is Liang Wenfeng, the founder behind DeepSeek?

Liang Wenfeng is the founder of DeepSeek, the Chinese AI startup that has emerged as a serious contender to established players such as OpenAI and Google. Before entering the global AI spotlight, Liang built his career in the financial sector. He co-founded Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management, a quantitative hedge fund that uses mathematical models and data-driven strategies to make investment decisions. His interest in artificial intelligence eventually led him to establish DeepSeek in 2023 as an offshoot of the fund’s AI research unit.

Advertisement

Unlike the founders and executives of several prominent US technology companies, Liang has largely kept a low public profile, even as DeepSeek's AI models attracted international attention. The company's rise has brought renewed focus on China's ability to develop competitive AI technology and challenged the assumption that the most advanced AI systems would emerge primarily from Silicon Valley.

DON'T MISS | Elon Musk warns AI industry faces a massive cash crunch in 2027 over compute delays. Why?

Now, the latest fundraising round has made Liang one of the wealthiest individuals associated with the global AI industry, with his estimated fortune reaching $55 billion (approximately ₹50,920 crore), higher than that of several well-known names in the American AI sector. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman’s wealth stood at around $25.5 billion (approximately ₹2.36 lakh crore) as of November 20, while Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei was estimated to be worth around $22 billion (approximately ₹2.04 lakh crore) following his company’s listing.

Advertisement

How DeepSeek’s latest funding increased Liang Wenfeng’s wealth

DeepSeek reportedly raised around 100 billion yuan (approximately ₹1.39 lakh crore) in its latest funding round, taking its implied valuation to around $86 billion (roughly ₹79,629 crore), according to a Bloomberg report.

There is an important detail behind Liang’s rising fortune. His ownership in DeepSeek has actually declined. Chinese corporate registry filings show that his stake has fallen to 67.4%, compared with 81.65% in June. However, the sharp increase in the company’s implied valuation has made his remaining stake considerably more valuable. This has pushed his estimated fortune to $55 billion (approximately ₹50,920 crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The $55 billion figure represents the estimated value of Liang’s wealth, largely linked to his stake in DeepSeek, rather than money he has received directly from the fundraising round.

DeepSeek is also reportedly preparing for a potential initial public offering in 2027, although the company has not confirmed any listing plans.