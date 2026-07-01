MEIL, Analog to deploy next-generation Physical Intelligence solutions in India

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has partnered with Analog to deploy Physical Intelligence technologies across India. The collaboration will bring Physical Intelligence, a technology that enables machines to understand and interact with the physical world through continuous learning, and deploy it to large-scale projects across the country.

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It is suggested that MEIL will offer its infrastructure expertise and project execution capabilities. Whereas Analog will provide its AI and Physical Intelligence technologies. Under the partnership, the companies plan to develop powerful and intelligent infrastructure, smart mobility solutions, advanced sensing systems, robotics, spatial computing applications, industrial automation, and AI-enabled operational platforms.

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Commenting on the partnership, PV Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of MEIL, said,

“Infrastructure has always been the foundation of progress. The future of infrastructure is intelligent, connected, and adaptive. That is exactly what this partnership builds. We are proud to work with Analog to bring Physical Intelligence to India.”

In addition to bringing advanced technologies to the country, MEIL and Analog also plan to make long-term investments in India's AI ecosystem by developing talent, upskilling the workforce with AI-related skills, and by building an ecosystem of businesses, researchers, startups, and institutions.

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Furthermore, it is expected to strengthen Hyderabad and Telangana as they welcome greater investments in AI and advanced technology. Alex Kipman, Founder and CEO of Analog, said, “India is one of the most important technology opportunities in the world. The engineering talent here is extraordinary. The infrastructure ambition is extraordinary. The entrepreneurial energy is extraordinary. Physical Intelligence belongs in this moment. And MEIL is the right partner to help us build it. Together, we are building a future without limits.”