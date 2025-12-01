MeitY issues warning against fake DigiLocker applications

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has released a serious public advisory regarding fake versions of the official DigiLocker application. These fraudulent applications are currently circulating on both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store, designed specifically to steal sensitive personal documentation from citizens.

DigiLocker is an essential part of the Digital India initiative, functioning as a secure digital wallet where users may store verified government documents, such as driving licences, vehicle registration certificates, and academic records. This official platform, created and maintained by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), is crucial for enabling paperless governance and mitigating document forgery.

However, MeitY confirmed that cyber criminals have been deploying malicious copies. These fake applications utilise remarkably similar names and branding to confuse the public. The advisory highlights that anyone installing and using these counterfeit versions risks serious data breaches, including potential identity theft and financial fraud, as their sensitive details may be compromised.

To ensure public safety, Digital India has issued clear instructions. Users must exercise extreme caution when searching for the app. The singular method for confirming authenticity is to check the developer’s listing; the official application is exclusively attributed to the National e-Governance Division of the Government of India. Citizens are explicitly urged to download the app only through official links provided on the government’s dedicated website, completely bypassing the risks associated with third-party app store searches.

The guidance further stipulates immediate action for those who may have been targeted. If a suspicious version has been installed, the user must delete the application without delay. Following this, users are required to change all associated passwords for government services and linked accounts. The government insists that citizens rely solely on the authentic application to secure their important digital assets and documents.