MeitY to host Nano Electronics Roadshow and Conference in Bengaluru on 27 March

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is set to host the Nano Electronics Roadshow and Conference on the Semiconductor Ecosystem in India on 27 March 2025 at the National Science Seminar Complex, IISc Bengaluru. The event, organised by MeitY’s Nanotechnology Initiatives Division in collaboration with leading academic institutions, will bring together key stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and the startup ecosystem to foster innovation in the semiconductor sector.

Focus on Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency

The conference will serve as a platform to discuss advancements in quantum technology, neuromorphic computing, artificial intelligence, information technology, and indigenous nanoelectronics. It is expected to facilitate dialogue between researchers, policymakers, and business leaders, encouraging collaboration and investment in India’s semiconductor industry.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, will attend as the Chief Guest, along with other notable speakers, including:

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY

Dr Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, Anusandhan National Research Foundation

Utpal Shah, Senior VP, Strategy and Business Development, Tata Electronics

Anand Ramamoorthy, Managing Director, Micron

V. Narayanan, Chair, ISRO

Opportunities for Startups and Investors

One of the key highlights of the event is its emphasis on startup participation and venture capital engagement. "The Nanotechnology Roadshow is a very critical part of India’s pathway towards semiconductor self-sufficiency in the years to come," said S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY.

He added, "MeitY had promoted Nano Science Centres in six IITs and the Indian Institute of Science across the country to ensure we have a dedicated team of scientists, technologists, and professionals in the semiconductor space built up over time. Almost 50 technology demonstrations are being held, 25 deep-tech startups are participating who are specifically involved in the Nano Electronics space, and 25 Venture Capitals will be participating alongside 25 more industries."

The event is expected to provide an opportunity for electronics startups to present their innovations and secure funding from a network of venture capital firms, supporting the growth of India’s technology sector.

A Step Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

With the government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, the conference aligns with India’s long-term vision of achieving self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation. By bringing together industry leaders and academic experts, MeitY aims to develop a robust ecosystem that encourages technological advancements and sustainable growth in nanoelectronics.