Men carrying sticks smash CCTV cameras at world’s largest iPhone factory; watch video

The biggest factory making Apple iPhones is experiencing worker unrest at a mass scale. The facility in Chinese city of Zhengzhou is owned by its supplier Foxconn and it is being targeted by workers demanding their pay. Reportedly, videos are being shared showing men smashing surveillance cameras at the facility. They are also seen wearing Hazmat suits to avoid being identified.

A report by Reuters claims that the scenes of unrest are being shared live on the Kuaishou short video platform. The report claims that some agitators carrying batons chanted “give us our pay”. The Foxconn factory and the workers were impacted by the zero Covid policy of China and the subsequent lockdowns.

Disclaimer: The videos contain violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

中国的苹果工厂内部工人继续反抗中共的反人类防疫和奴役劳动



Chinese Workers Inside @Apple plant Continue to protest against China's Anti-Humanity covid policy and Slave labourpic.twitter.com/40QYXuyjhl — Inty (@__Inty__) November 23, 2022

Workers that were previously employed at the facility had shared horrifying experiences at the factory. They spoke of food shortages and rigid quarantine rules. Foxconn had to retain the workers by offering them bonuses. The report suggests that the workers were protesting because they were that the bonuses will be delayed.

Videos being circulated on Twitter claim that the workers are protesting against China's strict covid policy. The videos also share Chinese police reactions to protesters. However, their garbs are completely covered, given the use of Hazmat suits.



