Meta has officially announced the acquisition of Limitless, an artificial intelligence startup known for creating an innovative clip-on, pendant-style wearable capable of recording and summarising conversations. The strategic purchase underscores the tech giant's escalating commitment to embedding advanced AI capabilities directly into consumer hardware.

Limitless, a five-year-old company based out of Denver, Colorado in the United States, gained attention for its discreet pendant that records meetings and conversations, leveraging generative AI to produce easy-to-digest summaries. The device was designed to boost productivity by offering users a searchable and analytical digital memory of their daily interactions.

Limitless Pendant

Although the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, Limitless CEO Dan Siroker confirmed the acquisition in a corporate blog post. He explained that the move aligns with Meta’s recently articulated ambition to bring “personal superintelligence to everyone,” stating that a key part of this vision involves “building incredible AI-enabled wearables.”

Following the integration, Limitless will cease the sale of its hardware devices, including the Pendant. However, the company has offered a transition plan for existing customers, ensuring they receive support for at least a year and are moved to a free "Unlimited Plan," waiving all previous subscription fees. Non-Pendant functionalities, such as the company’s ‘Rewind’ desktop recording software, will be gradually phased out.

Industry observers suggest that the acquisition is a calculated ‘acqui-hire’ aimed at bolstering Meta’s Reality Labs division. The Limitless team and its intellectual property are expected to be folded into the hardware unit, where they will accelerate the development of future AI devices. This includes enhancing the capabilities of Meta’s current Ray-Ban smart glasses line, which has already found surprising commercial success among consumers, indicating a strong appetite for voice-based, context-aware AI.

For Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which is pivoting its focus towards AI hardware innovation following heavy investment in the metaverse, the Limitless deal is a significant step towards creating a comprehensive family of intelligent, on-body AI companions. The move reflects a broader trend of major tech players absorbing promising early-stage AI innovators to secure a leading position in the increasingly competitive wearable AI market