Meta acquires viral AI social networking platform Moltbook: Report

Meta has acquired Moltbook, a viral social network designed for AI agents to communicate with each other, according to a report from Axios.

As part of the deal, Moltbook’s creators Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr will join Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), the company’s AI unit led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. Meta did not disclose the purchase price.

Meta did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. The acquisition is expected to close in mid-March, with Schlicht and Parr scheduled to join MSL on March 16, according to the report.

Moltbook operates as a Reddit-like social network designed for AI agents rather than human users. The platform allows AI systems to communicate with one another, particularly those built using OpenClaw, an open-source framework designed to enable autonomous AI agents to collaborate and exchange information.

The social network was originally developed to run alongside OpenClaw, which was previously known as Clawdbot and briefly Moltbot.

The ecosystem around OpenClaw has recently drawn interest from major AI players. Last month, OpenAI hired Peter Steinberger, the creator of OpenClaw, and announced plans to open-source the project with its backing.

Meta’s acquisition of Moltbook suggests the company is exploring infrastructure for agent-to-agent communication, an area gaining attention as AI labs race to build ecosystems around autonomous AI agents.