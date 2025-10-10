Meta adds Hindi AI translation for Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Meta has expanded its AI-powered translation feature for Reels to include Hindi and Portuguese, enabling more creators and viewers to connect across languages on Instagram and Facebook. The update follows the feature’s initial rollout in August, which supported English and Spanish.

The feature is designed to automatically translate a creator’s voice and captions in Reels into other languages, complete with lip-syncing to match speech. With Hindi and Portuguese support, Meta aims to strengthen its global presence by catering to two of its largest creator markets, India and Brazil.

“We believe there are lots of amazing creators out there who have potential audiences who don’t necessarily speak the same language,” said Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a post on Instagram. “And if we can help you reach those audiences who speak other languages, reach across cultural and linguistic barriers, we can help you grow your following and get more value out of Instagram and the platform.”

Creators can activate the translation feature by selecting “Translate your voice with Meta AI” before publishing a Reel. They can then review the translated version, choose which languages to include, and fine-tune the video’s dubbing and lip-sync before posting.

For viewers, the new update allows automatic translation of Reels into their preferred language, helping them understand videos originally created in another language.

Meta said it is also developing additional AI-powered translation tools that will launch soon. Facebook Reels already supports multi-speaker translation, and Meta confirmed that Instagram will receive the same capability in an upcoming update.

Beyond voice translations, the company is also introducing the ability to translate on-screen text and captions. The upcoming “Translate text on Reels” option will let users translate stickers or captions, particularly useful for those watching videos without sound.

Meta is further refining its dubbing technology with a new voice-preservation feature that keeps the creator’s original tone intact. The company is also working on an improved lip-syncing system for a more natural visual match.

The expansion comes as YouTube strengthens its own translation tools. Just last month, YouTube enhanced its auto-dubbing feature with improved lip-sync accuracy across 20 languages.