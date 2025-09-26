Meta AI app rolls out Instagram Reels-style ‘Vibes’ feed for AI-generated short videos

Meta has introduced the next version of its Meta AI app, which now includes an early preview of Vibes, a feed dedicated to AI-generated short-form videos. Available on both the Meta AI app and meta.ai, Vibes is designed to give users a space to explore creative inspiration, experiment with AI media tools, and share content directly with friends and communities.

As users browse Vibes, they will see a curated stream of AI-generated videos from creators and communities, with the feed becoming more personalised over time. If a video stands out, users can remix it, start from scratch, or adapt their own content using Meta’s suite of tools.

The platform allows users to:

• Layer visuals, add music, and adjust styles to match personal preferences

• Remix existing AI videos from the feed

• Share content to Vibes, Instagram, or Facebook Stories and Reels

If an AI-generated video surfaces on Instagram, users can tap through to remix it in the Meta AI app, creating a seamless cross-platform experience.

Meta emphasised that the Meta AI app continues to serve as a hub for managing AI glasses, capturing photos and videos, and accessing the Meta AI assistant for ideas, answers, and inspiration.

The company also confirmed that more powerful AI video creation tools and models are being developed in collaboration with visual artists and creators, which will be rolled out to users in future updates.

“These updates are just the latest in our AI video work, we’re excited to see what you create and gather feedback to keep iterating and advancing our AI video tools together,” Meta said in its announcement.

With Vibes, Meta is making a clear push into AI-powered short video creation, a space that combines the viral potential of TikTok-style feeds with generative media capabilities. The addition complements Meta’s growing suite of AI-first creative tools, further blurring the line between social media platforms and generative AI hubs.