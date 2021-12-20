Meta and Instagram in 2021: Everything that trended this year in India

Meta has shared its ‘Year-in-review’ for 2021, a list that gives an overview of all the topics that trended on the platform and on Instagram this year. The list includes a range of topics that dominated discussions and posts on the platforms - from Covid-19 vaccines to the Tokyo Olympics, and even flaxseed and cryptocurrency.

“Every year the Year-In-Review reflects the themes that define the top keywords for the year. For 2021, Covid and health, Sports and an assortment of Cultural moments and topics captured the minds of Indians across Facebook and Instagram,” Meta said.

Under ‘Covid and health’, ‘Prayer’, ‘Oxygen’, and ‘Hospital’, were the top trends as the country struggled to deal with the second wave of Covid-19. Meta and Instagram both saw users reaching out to each other for support and supplies. This was followed by discussions around vaccines and other vaccine-related topics. Meta’s year-in-review points out a surprising trend of people talking about Flaxseed and its benefits.

Sports was another hot topic in 2021 with India as the country making history with the highest tally of medals at the Paralympics Games and the Tokyo Olympics. ‘Gold medal’ was one of the key topics of discussion, understandably. The ‘ICC World Test Championship’ for men and ‘Women’s One Day International cricket’ dominated the cricket discussions with cricketers like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Smriti Mandhana being mentioned most.

From the cultural perspective, ‘Garba’ was the top trend in India. Captain Vikram Batra was discussed around Independence Day this year as the movie Shershah was released. Jewellery and Cryptocurrency were the two other topics saw a lot of interest this year.

On Reels, the most popular songs were Raataan Lambiyan (from Shershaah), by Tanishk Bagchi, love nwantiti (feat. Dj Yo! & AX'EL) [Remix], by CKay and Tu Milta Hai Mujhe, by Raj Barman. Some of the top trends and challenges popular on Reels this year were Bachpan Ka Pyaar, Baarish Ki Jaaye and Lut Gaye (feat. Emraan Hashmi), and these involved lip-syncing, dancing and AR effects.

Also Read: WhatsApp in 2021: From better Covid-19 response to WhatsApp payments

Also Read: Twitter in 2021: Twitter Spaces, Super Follows, and the return of the blue tick