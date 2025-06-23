Meta and Oakley launch smart glasses with 3K video and Meta AI integration

Meta has officially announced a new pair of smart glasses in collaboration with Oakley, marking its first tech-forward product aimed at athletes and sports enthusiasts. The limited-edition Meta Oakley HSTN smart glasses will be available for preorder from July 11 at $499, with a wider collection launching later this summer starting at $399.

Built on Oakley’s HSTN design (pronounced “how-stuhn”), the glasses feature a front-facing camera capable of recording 3K video, open-ear speakers, and built-in microphones. Users can take photos, listen to music, and make hands-free calls, all while engaging with Meta AI via voice commands. The AI assistant can respond to contextual queries, capture media, offer real-time translations, and even provide information about surroundings.

Meta says the new smart eyewear comes with twice the battery life of the Meta Ray-Bans, offering up to eight hours of use and 19 hours on standby. A 20-minute charge restores 50 percent of battery, and the included case can provide up to 48 hours of additional charge while on the move.

The Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses will be available in six frame and lens combinations, including warm grey with ruby lenses and black with polarised black lenses. Certain models include Oakley’s Prizm Lens technology for improved visibility in varying light conditions. Prescription compatibility is also available for an added cost.

“This is our first product for athletes and fans alike,” Meta said in a statement. The launch expands Meta’s long-term partnership with EssilorLuxottica, which owns Oakley and Ray-Ban. According to the company’s FY2024 financial report, more than two million Meta Ray-Ban glasses have been sold so far.

The HSTN glasses will launch initially in countries including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and Italy, with India, Mexico, and the UAE scheduled to receive them later in the year.