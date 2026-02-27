Meta bets billions on Google to power its AI ambitions

Meta Platforms will be renting Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips in a multi-billion-dollar deal. These chips will reportedly be used to develop new AI models. While the deal was first reported by The Information, neither Meta nor Google has confirmed or commented on the agreement. The report further stated that the social media giant is also in talks to buy TPUs to power its data centres.

In addition, Google has also signed a deal with a large investment firm to fund a joint venture, allowing the tech giant to rent its specialised AI chips to other companies or customers. The agreement comes amid the global race to secure AI chips and infrastructure with surging demand.

Previously, in December 2025, Google was reported to scale its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) as an alternative to Nvidia’s GPUs. In Google's bid to convince investors of its AI spending, TPU sales have said to become one of its most compelling answers, as per Reuters.

Now, with an investment partnership to expand access to TPU, Google seems to be aggressively scaling its position as an infrastructure backbone for AI chips, not just its own products.

Meta’s AI chip spree

As we wait for confirmation, Meta has been on a chip-securing spree, signing a deal this week to acquire up to $60 billion worth of processors from AMD. The social media giant has also locked in a separate agreement with Nvidia for its future AI chips.

This signals that Meta is building one of the most aggressive and diversified chip portfolios in the industry in the race to power its AI ambitions.