Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Meta bets billions on Google to power its AI ambitions

Meta bets billions on Google to power its AI ambitions

After AMD, Meta has reportedly signed a multi-billion-dollar deal with Google to rent its AI chip.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Feb 27, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Meta bets billions on Google to power its AI ambitionsMeta

Meta Platforms will be renting Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips in a multi-billion-dollar deal. These chips will reportedly be used to develop new AI models. While the deal was first reported by The Information, neither Meta nor Google has confirmed or commented on the agreement. The report further stated that the social media giant is also in talks to buy TPUs to power its data centres. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

In addition, Google has also signed a deal with a large investment firm to fund a joint venture, allowing the tech giant to rent its specialised AI chips to other companies or customers. The agreement comes amid the global race to secure AI chips and infrastructure with surging demand.

Previously, in December 2025, Google was reported to scale its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) as an alternative to Nvidia’s GPUs. In Google's bid to convince investors of its AI spending, TPU sales have said to become one of its most compelling answers, as per Reuters. 

Now, with an investment partnership to expand access to TPU, Google seems to be aggressively scaling its position as an infrastructure backbone for AI chips, not just its own products.

Advertisement

Meta’s AI chip spree

As we wait for confirmation, Meta has been on a chip-securing spree, signing a deal this week to acquire up to $60 billion worth of processors from AMD. The social media giant has also locked in a separate agreement with Nvidia for its future AI chips. 

This signals that Meta is building one of the most aggressive and diversified chip portfolios in the industry in the race to power its AI ambitions.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today