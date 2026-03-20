Meta brings AI support assistant for faster Facebook and Instagram fixes

Meta is rolling out "Meta AI support assistant" on Facebook and Instagram globally, providing users with 24/7 help related to account settings, profile, and app features. Alongside a support assistant, the company has announced to bring AI-powered content enforcement to catch harmful content more accurately, reduce scams, and respond faster.

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Meta AI support assistant: How does it work?

According to the Meta blog post, the Meta AI support assistant is designed to resolve account-related issues at any time. This feature has started to roll out globally to Facebook and Instagram apps for iOS, Android, and on Facebook and Instagram desktop via Help Centre.

“The Meta AI support assistant is built into Facebook and Instagram, so help is always just a tap away. It can respond to requests typically in under five seconds, dramatically reducing wait times compared to traditional help centres,” the blog said.

The AI assistant can help users with any account-related queries, such as notification settings or if they wish to navigate new features, privacy settings, resetting passwords, and more. It can also help users to take action against scams, impersonation accounts, or problematic content.

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In addition, Meta is also rolling out ways for users to regain access to their Facebook and Instagram accounts via the AI support assistant. However, it will only be available in the US before a global rollout.

AI-powered content enforcement

Meta has also tested advanced AI systems for content enforcement across its platforms, with early results showing significant improvements in detecting scams, impersonation, and harmful content.

Meta claims that it has helped the company in identifying 5,000 scam attempts per day, reduced user reports of celebrity impersonation by over 80%, and catches violating adult content with 60% greater accuracy.

The AI systems have also helped the company tackle account takeovers and fake websites via patterns, and much more. All these measures are being taken care of in languages spoken by 98% of people online.

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Meta said, “they can increase capacity in any language based on need and adapt to understand cultural nuance — including niche subcultures — rapidly changing and regionally specific code words, emoji meanings, and slang.”

