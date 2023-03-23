Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces brand new WhatsApp application for Windows

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a brand new WhatsApp application for Windows. This new app will enable group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people - all from desktop applications. The app is available to download here.

On his Facebook account, Zuckerberg said, “Launching a new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows. Now you can make E2E encrypted video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people.”

WhatsApp has claimed that the new Windows desktop app loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users. The users can host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. WhatsApp has also promised future increments to these limits over time.

WhatsApp also claims that it offers faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features such as link previews and stickers.

WhatsApp Beta for Android Tablets

WhatsApp is also increasing support on more devices. The company has just introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets. They will also introduce a new, faster app for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta.