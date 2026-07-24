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Meta cracks down on smart glasses misuse; New rules can get your Instagram account suspended

Meta cracks down on smart glasses misuse; New rules can get your Instagram account suspended

Under the new policy, Meta will be targeting people who use the smart glasses to secretly record or harass others.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 4:50 PM IST
Meta cracks down on smart glasses misuse; New rules can get your Instagram account suspendedsmart glasses are raising serious concerns about privacy and misuse, and Meta is bringing stricter policies.

Meta has introduced a new Instagram rule as it cracks down on misuse of smart glasses. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, addressed the ongoing privacy concerns around camera-equipped smart glasses, including the Meta Ray-Ban, warning that users who post harassing content recorded with them could face a ban from the platform.

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Meta’s new Instagram policies for content captured on smart glasses

Under the new policy will be targeting people who use the glasses to secretly record or harass others, as it cracks down on misuse of smart glasses. Mosseri, via an Instagram story, said that it will ban users who post videos recorded with Meta smart glasses if those videos are used to harass, intimidate, or target other people.

“We don’t want people surreptitiously taking videos of other people, harassing them, and then posting them on our platform. So we’re trying to fight that in any way we can,” Mosseri said. However, Meta has not disclosed how it plans to enforce the new rule.

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The company has already started to take strict actions. Meta reportedly banned two well-known prank creators who used smart glasses to secretly record strangers and post the footage online. The company also confirmed that these bans were issued under its new harassment policy.

Meta's new policy follows rising public concern over smart glasses, which have been criticised for recording videos of strangers without their consent. Meta's smart glasses have developed a negative public reputation, and people have also started calling them “pervert glasses” because of concerns that they can be used to secretly record others.

While smart glasses are raising serious concerns about privacy and misuse, the segment is rapidly expanding, with other brands experimenting and more brands entering the market and exploring AI-enabled wearables.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 24, 2026 4:50 PM IST
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