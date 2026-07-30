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Meta explains PM Modi Facebook post removal incident; Outlines safeguards for VIP accounts

Meta explains PM Modi Facebook post removal incident; Outlines safeguards for VIP accounts

According to a PTI report, safeguards are put in place to ensure that content posted by prominent or high-profile accounts, such as the Prime Minister, is monitored.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Meta explains PM Modi Facebook post removal incident; Outlines safeguards for VIP accountsMeta has formally written a letter to the Indian government, explaining the new and stricter safeguards it has put in place.

Meta this week temporarily removed PM Narendra Modi’s video post on the NEET paper leak from Facebook, claiming that it was a “technical glitch.” Now, the social media giant has formally written a letter to the Indian government, explaining the new and stricter safeguards it has put in place.

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According to a PTI report, the safeguards are put in place to ensure that content posted by prominent or high-profile accounts such as the Prime Minister, government officials, and other public figures undergoes additional review before removal or restriction. This will help the company reduce the chances of errors and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Must read: ‘Extremely disturbing occurrence ’: MeitY reacts to removal of PM Modi video, seeks explanation from Meta

Meta has also shared its internal assessment of the incident, which is said to outline what went wrong and how it plans to avoid a repeat. Previously, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was not satisfied with Meta's explanation for the temporary restriction, saying that the explanation was insufficient. The government also summoned a senior Meta executive after PM Modi's Facebook post was removed.

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Now, in response, Meta has assured that it has strengthened its moderation process for the Prime Minister's account and other selected prominent accounts. Reportedly, posts from these accounts will now undergo additional moderation, which will involve multiple layers of review by senior Meta officials before action is taken.

Must read: Meta's 'technical glitch' removes PM Modi post from Facebook; Officials likely to be summoned

Furthermore, any moderation decision involving prominent accounts will now go through a stricter review process. Any action taken will be reviewed and approved by at least two senior Meta officials.

As of now, the government has not provided any response to Meta’s safeguards, but it is expected to be released soon. In addition, Meta officials are also said to meet with government officials this week or early next week.

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Why did Meta remove PM Modi's Facebook post?

PM Modi shared a video on Facebook addressing Generation Z during a 36-day student protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on the NEET paper leak. The post was published on July 23, and Meta removed the post on the early morning of July 28. However, the social media giant restored the post later, claiming that it was an error.

The incident raised eyebrows among BJP officials. BJP's Tajinder Bagga also shared an X post saying, "Facebook has crossed every limit. It has blocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on strict action against paper leaks from being seen in India."

"Who gave this foreign platform the authority to censor India’s Prime Minister and decide what Indians are allowed to read?" he added.  The post reportedly had gained millions of views, making its removal a matter of significant public attention before it was later restored.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 10:36 AM IST
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