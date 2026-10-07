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Meta faces UK probe over Instagram Instants, Ofcom questions safety checks before launch

Meta faces UK probe over Instagram Instants, Ofcom questions safety checks before launch

Meta’s disappearing-content feature is under scrutiny in the UK, with Ofcom checking whether Meta properly assessed risks to children and illegal content before its launch.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 9:25 AM IST
Meta faces UK probe over Instagram Instants, Ofcom questions safety checks before launchMeta faces an Ofcom probe over safety risks linked to Instagram Instants.

Meta is facing its first formal investigation under the UK's Online Safety Act, with Britain's communications regulator Ofcom looking into Instagram's Instants feature. The feature was launched in May and allows you to share content that disappears after it has been viewed. Ofcom is now examining whether Meta properly assessed the risks linked to illegal content and potential harm to children before introducing the feature. The investigation is significant because the UK's online safety rules require platforms to assess potential risks before making major changes to their services.

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For Meta, the probe will now focus on whether the safety checks carried out before Instants was launched were enough to meet the regulator's requirements.

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Ofcom is looking into Meta's safety checks

Ofcom said it will examine whether Meta carried out a "suitable and sufficient" assessment of the risks linked to Instants before its launch.

George Lusty, Ofcom's director of enforcement, said, "Our online safety laws are clear - significant changes to platforms must be risk assessed before they're launched."

He added that safety should be considered from the start of a product's development rather than being added later. Lusty said the investigation shows that Ofcom "will take action where we have concerns that providers are failing to comply."

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Meta, meanwhile, said it takes its responsibilities under the Online Safety Act seriously. A company spokesperson said, "We conducted a risk analysis and briefed Ofcom about this feature on a number of occasions before launching it."

Meta also pointed to several safety measures built into Instants. These include blocking screenshots, reshares and forwarding. The feature does not have a public feed, while Teen Account protections are automatically enabled.

"We will of course co-operate with Ofcom during this investigation," the spokesperson said.

What the UK Online Safety Act means for Meta

Under the Online Safety Act, social media platforms, search engines and adult-content providers must assess risks and put safety measures in place. These can include safeguards such as age verification.

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Companies that fail to comply with the rules can face fines of up to £18 million (nearly ₹230.09 crore) or 10% of their qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is higher.

Meta has previously challenged Ofcom over aspects of the Act, including the information it is required to provide and the fees charged by the regulator. Additionally, Ofcom launched an investigation into Meta's WhatsApp Business product in January under the Communications Act.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 9:23 AM IST
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