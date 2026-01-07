Meta halts global availability of Ray-Ban Display glasses, as demand surges in the US

In September 2025, Meta unveiled its new Ray-Ban Display glasses, which gained instant popularity for their advanced features. Now, as the company showcases their AI display innovation at CES 2026, it has announced to paused the global availability of the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. Meta reasons the delay, saying that they have received “unprecedented demand and limited inventory” in the US.

Meta Ray Ban Display glasses global launch

According to a blog post by Meta, the company has planned to pause the global availability of Meta Ray Ban Display glasses. Previously, the company announced that the smart glasses would be made available in the UK, France, Italy, and Canada, starting in 2026. However, the availability has been delayed due to unexpected high demand in the US market and limited stocks.

Meta said, “We’ve decided to pause our planned international expansion,” and it added, “We’ll continue to focus on fulfilling orders in the US while we re-evaluate our approach to international availability.” It was also highlighted that they have received “an overwhelming amount of interest” for the Meta Ray Ban Display glasses, and that the waitlist is already extended into 2026.

Alongside the announcement of a delay in global rollout, Meta showcased new features coming to the AI glasses, such as a teleprompter feature that enables users to access notes or scripts directly on the display of the Meta Ray Ban glasses. Hence, this feature can be used while conducting live events, or recording reels, videos and others. In addition, the company announced the broader rollout of the pedestrian navigation feature in the US.