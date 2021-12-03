Meta has new tools for women to anonymously flag revenge porn

Meta or, as it was previously known, Facebook, has announced a suite of safety initiatives for women in India to make their user experience on the platform better. Over the years the platform has rolled out various safety features for its users, including underage ones, and the latest set of tools are aimed specifically towards online safety for women in India.

The first initiative is called StopNCII.org. This tool works to combat the spread of non-consensual intimate images or NCII on Meta and has been created in partnership with UK Revenge Porn Helpline. StopNCII.org is the improved version of Meta’s NCII Pilot which was an emergency program that allowed “potential victims to proactively hash their intimate images so they can’t be proliferated on its platforms”.

The StopNCII.org site allows users to create a case by answering a set of questions starting with how old the user is in the intimate video/pictures someone has shared that are non-consensual. The platform asks questions to gather comprehensive details about the content that might be shared so as it can proceed and provide the right kind of help.

Following this, the platform asks the users to select images and videos on the device they would like to protect.

“Select the image(s)/video(s) on your device that you would like to protect. Remember, your image(s)/video(s) do not leave your device, they will only be scanned so a unique ‘hash’, or digital fingerprint, can be generated. Once generated, the 'hash' will be shared with the participating companies,” the platform explains.

Based on this ‘hash’, or digital identifier, the tool then scans for matches across its partner platforms, including Meta, and if it finds a match then it automatically removes the pictures/videos from public access.

StopNCII.org has claimed that it has a 90 per cent removal rate so far, based on the cases created and have reportedly removed over two lakh individual NCIIs since 2015. In India, the platform has partnered with organisations such as Social Media Matters, Centre for Social Research, and Red Dot Foundation.

Additionally, Meta has announced a Women’s Safety Hub that has been launched in Hindi and 11 other Indian languages, thus, breaking the language barrier and reaching out to more users. This hub will enable women to access information about tools and resources online that help them remain safe while using social media.

The Women’s Safety Hub includes specific resources for women leaders, journalists, and survivors of abuse. It also contains video-on-demand safety training and allows visitors to register for live safety training courses. Besides English, the hub is available in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meta has also added two new members to its panel of Global Women’s Safety Expert Advisors - Bishakha Datta, Executive Editor, Point of View, and Jyoti Vadehra, Head of Media and Communications, Centre for Social Research.

Datta and Vadhera are the first Indian members of this group that comprises 12 other non-profit leaders, activists, and academic experts from different parts of the world. The panel consults Meta in the development of new policies, products and programs to better support women on its apps.

A discussion paper called “Connect, Collaborate, and Create: Women and Social Media During the Pandemic” was also released alongside these announcements. Made by Sattva Consulting, the paper was commissioned by Meta and delves into potential measures to address the “sharp gender imbalance in social media usage in India”.

The paper highlighted that “only 33 per cent of women in India use social media, against 67 per cent men” and suggested ways to “bridge the gender divide that is exacerbated by issues such as limited internet connectivity in rural areas, lack of device ownership, and poor digital literacy”.

Also Read: Meta to expand Facebook Protect program to India by 2021-end

Also Read: 18.8 mn content pieces 'actioned' on Facebook proactively in India: Meta