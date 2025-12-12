Meta India appoints Aman Jain as new head of Public Policy: All details

Meta, on December 12, announced former Amazon public policy director Aman Jain as the new head of Public Policy. He’ll also be a member of the India leadership team at Meta, and will report to Simon Milner, the Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC), starting from early next year. In the new role, he will be managing Meta policy strategy and engagements in the Indian region, especially at a time when the government is formulating its tech and artificial intelligence (AI) strategies.

Advertisement

As per Meta’s release, Aman has over 20 years of experience in managing public policy and business strategies. Before Meta, Aman worked as Director of Public Policy at Amazon for over 2 years. There, he looks after policy strategies across the marketplace, operations, competition, and technology. He also worked with Google for over 7 years, taking multiple senior roles.

As Aman will take on new responsibilities at Meta, Simon Milner said, “I’m pleased to welcome Aman as Head of Public Policy in India. His extensive experience in public policy and technology will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment.”

Meta has been restructuring its teams globally, bringing new talent to boost its AI capabilities and accelerate development across products and services. The company has been hiring top AI researchers and engineers from rival companies like OpenAI, Google, and Apple, offering massive pay packages.