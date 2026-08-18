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Meta is showing increased sensitivity towards child abuse content: Govt sources amid social media regulation row

Meta is showing increased sensitivity towards child abuse content: Govt sources amid social media regulation row

The government also clarified its stance on the ongoing debate around WhatsApp usernames. Sources said the issue is being examined from an industry-wide perspective, not just concerning Meta, as similar considerations may apply to other messaging platforms.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 1:01 PM IST
Meta is showing increased sensitivity towards child abuse content: Govt sources amid social media regulation rowGovt sources said Meta is being increasingly sensitive towards CSAM content

The government has reportedly observed a more careful approach from Meta in addressing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on its platforms. Discussions between the two continue amid broader disagreements over social media regulation. Government sources told PTI that Meta has shown increased sensitivity towards CSAM-related content and is taking steps to filter unlawful material.

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Sources said the government has made it clear that individuals involved in violations related to such content cannot claim protection under safe-harbour provisions. They added that government actions against unlawful content remain within the powers granted by India’s existing legal and statutory framework, with no actions taken beyond those provisions.

MUST READ | Indian govt, Meta to hold another round of talks this week to review progress on content, safety issues

The talks with Meta extend beyond CSAM. According to PTI sources, the government has emphasised that content moderation teams need a better understanding of India’s linguistic and cultural diversity rather than relying solely on global moderation standards. Officials said moderation systems must consider differences in language, social norms, and cultural context as platforms enforce rules across countries.

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The government also clarified its stance on the ongoing debate around WhatsApp usernames. Sources said the issue is being examined from an industry-wide perspective, not just concerning Meta, as similar considerations may apply to other messaging platforms. Officials stated that the government will continue to monitor these concerns.

DON'T MISS | Meta faces fresh US child safety trial: India also scrutinises content moderation

The sources also said the government’s aim is not to censor or suppress legitimate expression but to ensure social media platforms do not create situations harmful to India’s social fabric. They pointed to similar debates in Western liberal democracies, noting that platform regulation is a global challenge. While freedom of speech remains important, officials noted that India’s Constitution allows reasonable restrictions, with cultural and social circumstances differing between countries.

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Another issue raised in discussions was AI-generated content. The government wants synthetically generated material to be clearly labelled so users can distinguish between content created by people and that generated by artificial intelligence. Officials described this as a matter of users’ right to know whether the content they see is synthetic or authentic.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 1:01 PM IST
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