Meta is testing a new 'Professional' mode for creators on the platform

Meta or, as it was previously known, Facebook has introduced a new “Professional” mode for creators on the platform who are looking to monetise their followings. This new mode is initially going to be available to select creators in the US.

The mode offers creators more money-making opportunities and expanded insights on the platform, some features that were previously only available on Facebook Pages.

One of the money-making opportunities includes the ability to participate in the new Reels Plays bonus program. Under this program, creators can earn up to $35,000 per month based on the number of views their Reels get. Access to the Reels Plays program is currently invite-only and Meta is choosing creators who will qualify.

For now, Meta has not revealed what other monetisation options will be available under the Professional mode going forward. However, the company has mentioned that it is going to make professional-level insights available to creators, similar to what Facebook Page owners have.

These professional-level insights include access to post, profile, and audience insights. So, creators who go for the Professional mode, for example, will be able to see the total number of reactions, shares, and comments their posts get. They will also get access to their follower growth over time. Features like these will help creators make more informed decisions about the content they would want to post for their followers.

Currently, many creators are using their Facebook profiles instead of Pages to make their content appear more organic. Meta as “warned” that “others who decide to opt in to this new experience will be opening themselves up to being more of a public figure on the social network”. That means anyone can follow these profiles now and see the public content posted on the feed. Creators can still mark posts as “public” or “friends only”, as all other Facebook users with private profiles can.

Creators using Facebook Pages will be opted into a new Pages experience which will provide them access to a Professional Dashboard. This dashboard serves as a central destination for admins to review the page’s performance and access professional tools and insights.

Meta is also testing a two-step composer on Pages that will allow creators to schedule posts and cross-post into a group.

Currently, Meta is investing heavily in its creator user base and these new features are indicative of that. The company “sees potential in a new revenue stream that comes from things like creator subscriptions and virtual tips (Stars)”. The Stars feature was recently made available outside the app stores via a new website “where it no longer has to pay commissions to Apple and Google”.

Meta has said that the new Professional mode is still being tested with select creators in the US for now and will roll out more broadly in the future.

