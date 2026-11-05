Meta joins Microsoft and Google in offering voluntary exits to employees: Report

After Google and Microsoft, social media giant Meta is offering voluntary exits with massive severance pay. The company has sacked thousands of employees in recent months, and now it's giving select employees the option to leave voluntarily as it plans to streamline its workforce, according to the French publication La Lettre. The report suggests that the voluntary exit plan is being offered to employees in France. Here's everything we know so far about Meta's plan.
Reportedly, the programme could impact around one-third of its workforce in France. However, the official number has not been disclosed. Meta has around 300 employees in France, and approximately 100 of them could be affected by this programme. Furthermore, it's unclear which departments, teams, and job roles are covered under these voluntary exit offers.