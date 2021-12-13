Meta launches Game of Tribes, its first gaming community challenge

After unveiling its first office in India following its rebranding to Meta, Facebook has announced its first-ever gaming community challenge in India. The aim is to help community admins build gaming communities on the platform. This recently-launched challenge is called the Game of Tribes and will allow gaming enthusiasts to connect with like-minded people and build their communities.

This is essentially an extension of the features Facebook Gaming offers to people, including gaming videos, a chance to follow creators and game titles, discover new games, and connect with people across the globe.

“The Game of Tribes challenge will enable gaming enthusiasts, developers, publishers and creators to build an active and engaged community on Facebook with rewards for community admins on reaching different milestones,” Meta said in its press release.

All gaming groups in Meta are eligible to register for Game of Tribes and will be categorised based on how old the groups are. If the group is less than a year old then they are ‘Lit’, groups older than a year are called ‘Legends’.

The Game of Tribes challenge will be spread across six months and the groups will be judged based on the impact and engagement of their community. Shortlisted community admins will get a chance to be mentored by industry experts, and they will also be able to attend masterclasses and learn about monetisation strategies.

The challenge is spread across six months and groups will be judged on the impact and engagement of their gaming community, with shortlisted community admins having the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, attend masterclasses and understand monetization strategies.

“In India, more than 20 million people were active members in Facebook gaming groups, between July and August this year and this is a unique opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to interact and learn from thousands of elite gaming groups, creators, community builders and build engaged gaming communities on Facebook,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships India at Meta.

Also Read: Facebook users locked out of their accounts can use Live Chat feature by Meta

Also Read: Keanu Reeves believes NFTs are a joke, says Facebook can't be allowed to own metaverse