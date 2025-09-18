Meta launches Ray-Ban Display smart glasses with built-in apps and gesture control band

At its annual developer conference, Meta Connect 2025, the company unveiled its most ambitious hardware yet — the Meta Ray-Ban Display, a new pair of smart glasses with a built-in display for apps, alerts, directions, and live translations.

The glasses, priced at $799 (around ₹70,000 in India), will be available starting September 30. Unlike last year’s futuristic Orion prototype, which was years away from production, CEO Mark Zuckerberg stressed this model is a real product ready for consumers.

Meta has long tried to break free from Apple and Google’s platforms, where most of its services live. While its VR headsets have yet to hit mass adoption, the company believes smart glasses may be its gateway to mainstream hardware success.

“Meta Ray-Ban Display is designed to deliver advanced features our users will love, while being stylish and wearable every day,” Zuckerberg said during the keynote.

Developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the glasses build on the success of the earlier Ray-Ban Meta line, which has already sold millions of units worldwide.

The glasses are equipped with:

• An AI assistant with cloud connectivity

• Cameras, microphones, and speakers

• A right-lens display for apps, messages, directions, and translations

Meta is also introducing the Neural Band, a wrist-worn controller that resembles a Fitbit. It uses electromyography (EMG) to detect brain-to-hand signals for subtle hand gestures, allowing users to scroll apps or select items without touching a screen. Zuckerberg confirmed it is water-resistant and lasts up to 18 hours on a charge.

While powerful, the Meta Ray-Ban Display is still a step behind the Orion glasses Meta showed last year, which had advanced AR lenses and eye-tracking. Analysts expect Apple and Google to release their own smart glasses in the coming years, with deep integration into iOS and Android that could give them an edge.

Still, Meta is betting on being first to market with consumer-ready glasses. With apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook accessible directly on the lens, the company hopes to win over younger users looking for stylish yet functional wearables.