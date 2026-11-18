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Meta Direct app - Sign-up, chats and features

Direct is rolling out on Android and iOS in both markets. If you are an existing Instagram user, then you can log in with the same username and password, with chats synchronised across both apps. Those signing up without Instagram can use an email address or phone number. To add someone, you can enter the person’s exact username or scan their QR code in person.

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Direct supports individual and group chats. It also offers customisation tools. Draw lets you sketch in chat threads, while Stickers lets you create custom designs. Notes brings friends’ quick updates to the top of the inbox. Voice effects and chat themes are also available.

Direct app safety - Age limits and parental controls

Meta says users can receive messages and group chat invitations only from people in their contacts or those they are already connected with. Users can report, block, restrict or remove contacts. Technology will be used to identify potentially inappropriate interactions involving young people, while parents can use supervision tools to see whom their teenager is messaging, adjust safety settings and set daily time limits.

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Direct is for people aged 13 and above. Meta says it will identify accounts that may belong to children under 13 and ask them to verify their age. Accounts that fail verification will be deleted. Teenagers logging in with Instagram credentials retain Instagram Teen Account messaging protections.

However, the app is currently rolling out in Turkey and Thailand. Meta has not announced a launch timeline for India or other markets.