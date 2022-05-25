Meta launches updated 3D avatars in India for Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger

Meta has rolled out updated 3D avatars for Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram in India. These avatars are “more expressive, more customisable, and more diverse” and have been created to “better reflect the billions of unique people on this planet”. The social media platform has added new facial shapes and assistive device options for people with disabilities to help them customise their avatars better.

The new 3D avatars are rolling out on Facebook, Messenger, and for the first time on Instagram Stories and DMs as well and can be used across apps via stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and so on.

The new updates to the avatars include cochlear implants, and over-the-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears in different colours, on all platforms including VR (virtual reality), wheelchairs (appears in stickers). The platform said it is going to keep adding more options over time based on community feedback.

Additionally, subtle adjustments have been made to facial shapes and skin colours to make the avatars look more authentic, and more features will be added to the avatar editor throughout 2022.

“Representations in the metaverse should reflect the diversity of the real world. Avatars are just the first step toward enabling everyone to express themselves in their unique ways. When you create your avatar you can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create your virtual self. We offered more than one quintillion different combinations when we launched our updated avatars last year, and we’re continuing to add more options to give people even more ways to express themselves,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships, India at Meta.

Making it easier to use avatars across apps, users can create an avatar on any one app and then sync it via the Accounts Center to use it all across.

How to create these avatars on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram

On Facebook, you can create an avatar from the News Feed (on Android or iOS), by tapping on ‘Comment’ and then on the emoji symbol to ‘Make Your Avatar’. For Messenger, you need to tap on your profile photo in Chats and then click on ‘Avatar’, this will take you to the Facebook app to continue the process. On Instagram, you need to go to your profile, tap on ‘Edit Profile’ and then on ‘Create Avatar’.

