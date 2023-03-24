Meta layoffs: Indian techie fired just 3 days after joining Canada office

Meta layoffs have impacted thousands of employees in not one but two massive waves. One such post shared by an Indian techie reveals that he was fired from his job within three days of joining.

In the post that was shared after the first wave of layoffs, he mentions that he was shared just three days after taking up a job at the social media giant in Canada.

The employee claimed that he went through a long visa process before starting the job but was laid off in just three days.

In his post, the former Meta employee wrote, "Yesterday morning I found out that I am one of the 11000 employees impacted by the Meta #layoff. I joined Meta three days back, after waiting for a long visa process."

According to the LinkedIn page of the former Meta employee, he is now back in India and has joined PhonePe as a Software Engineer.

Meta Layoffs

Meta has conducted two rounds of layoffs in a matter of five months. In the first round of layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg fired 11,000 employees and in the second, the company let go off 10,000 more employees. Many employees have taken to Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media platforms to share their ordeal after being fired.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has termed 2023 as the "Year of Efficiency". He claims that Meta will focus on streamlining its operations. After the first layoff, Zuckerberg also conducted a call with employees to take full responsibility for it.

