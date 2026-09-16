Meta One brings paid AI features to India: Plans start at Rs 79 a month

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Meta One plans in India

In India, Meta has divided its Meta One subscription plan across two broad categories: Individuals and AI power users, and Creators and businesses.

For individual users, Meta is offering separate subscriptions for its individual apps. WhatsApp Plus costs Rs 79 per month, while Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are priced at Rs 99 per month each.

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Individual apps features

WhatsApp Plus includes exclusive themes and icons, special-effect stickers, and the ability to pin more chats. Instagram Plus includes features like custom DM and Story fonts, Story-view notifications for certain people, and DM previews. Facebook Plus adds customisation options, Reels insights, and super reactions for Reels and Feed posts. Facebook Plus includes customisation options, Reels insights and super reactions for Reels and Feed posts.

AI tools plan

Meta is also offering greater AI access to users at additional costs, which is divided into Core and Premium plans. The Core plan costs Rs 549 per month in India and includes features like access to Meta AI capabilities, including image and video generation, Instagram's Restyle feature, voice effects, and other creative tools.

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On the other hand, the Premium plan costs Rs 1,950 per month and includes features like higher access to Meta AI and creative features across Meta's family of apps. “In early testing, more than half of subscribers engaged with both AI and expression features in our bundled plans, with AI features like Restyle and voice effects on Instagram among the top reasons people subscribed,” Meta said.

Meta One plans for creators and businesses

Meta is also targeting creators and businesses with four subscription tiers: Essential, Advanced, Expert, and Max.

The Essential plan starts at Rs 639 per month and includes tools such as an enhanced profile, a verified badge, a verified WhatsApp Business channel, and impersonation protection, subject to successful verification. The plan also includes greater access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp.

The Advanced plan starts at Rs 2,099 per month and includes greater business-centric features such as scheduling Stories up to 30 days in advance, adding links to organic posts and Reels, exportable analytics and deeper audience insights. Businesses can also give team members account access without sharing passwords, via linked devices and WhatsApp Business broadcast credits.

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Lastly, the Expert plan starts at Rs 6,399 per month, while the Max plan starts at Rs 20,990 per month.

Meta says the core experience across its apps and Meta AI will remain free. The paid plans are intended to offer expanded usage and specialised features beyond the free experience.