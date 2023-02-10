Meta restores former US President Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram account

Meta Platforms has restored former US President Donald Trump's Facebook page following a two-year suspension. The suspension was imposed after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, when Trump allegedly praised the actions of individuals who engaged in violence. Last month, Meta announced that it would reinstate Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. The Facebook account was made accessible on Thursday. The restoration of Trump's accounts comes a couple of months after he announced his plans to run for the White House in 2024.

The new move by Meta will be significant for Trump's campaign as his Facebook and other accounts have 34 million followers. Trump's account has also been reinstated on Instagram, where he has 23.4 million followers.

In January, Meta stated in a blog post that it doesn't want to interfere with open, public, and democratic debates on its social media platforms, especially during elections in democratic societies such as the United States. The decision to reinstate Trump's account was referred to the Oversight Board, which criticized the indefinite nature of the suspension and the lack of clear criteria for restoring suspended accounts.

Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk also reinstated Trump's account in November, though he has not posted there yet. Trump's reinstated social media accounts will be subject to Meta's Community Standards. He faces penalties for repeat offenses. If future posts violate content, the posts will be removed, and Trump will be suspended for one month to two years, depending on the severity of the violation, according to Meta's Community Standards.