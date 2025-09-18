Meta rolls out Hyperscape early access for Quest users, adds Disney+ and new VR games to Horizon

Meta used its Connect developer conference to unveil fresh updates for its metaverse platform, with the spotlight on Hyperscape, a tool that allows users to transform real-world spaces into immersive digital replicas.

The company confirmed that Hyperscape Capture is now rolling out in Early Access for Quest 3 and Quest 3S devices. The feature enables users to scan a room in just a few minutes and later experience a photorealistic rendering of that space in virtual reality. While the scan itself is quick, Meta noted that rendering may take several hours.

Hyperscape has already been used to render some high-profile virtual environments, including Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen in Los Angeles, Chance the Rapper’s House of Kicks, the UFC Apex’s Octagon in Las Vegas, and influencer Happy Kelli’s Crocs-filled room.

At launch, users will not be able to invite others into their virtual spaces. Meta said that functionality will arrive later via private links. Access will initially be limited to users 18 years and older, and the rollout will be gradual, so not all Quest owners will see the feature immediately.

Meta also announced a new lineup of VR games coming this fall. Titles include:

• Marvel’s Deadpool VR

• ILM’s Star Wars: Beyond Victory

• Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

• Reach

On the entertainment side, Horizon TV will soon add support for Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu, while a deal with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse will bring immersive effects to horror titles such as M3GAN and The Black Phone. Fans will also get access to a 3D clip of Avatar: Fire and Ash for a limited time.