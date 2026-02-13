Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Meta rolls out Valentine’s Day features on Instagram and Edits app with themed fonts, secret animations, chat themes

Meta rolls out Valentine’s Day features on Instagram and Edits app with themed fonts, secret animations, chat themes

Visual personalisation is another major focus of the update. New Photo Sticker Frames allow users to surround selfies and shared moments with heart-inspired borders in Stories.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026 4:52 PM IST
Meta rolls out Valentine’s Day features on Instagram and Edits app with themed fonts, secret animations, chat themesInstagram Valentine's Day limited edition features

Meta Platforms has introduced a slate of limited-edition Valentine’s Day features across Instagram and its video-editing app, Edits.

The update, available from February 12 to 16, adds themed tools across Stories, Reels and direct messages, with a strong emphasis on custom expression and interactive elements.

Valentine’s fonts, animations and hidden triggers

Advertisement

Instagram users will see new Valentine’s-themed fonts and animated text effects in the Stories and Reels editors, enabling festive captions and overlays.

The platform is also introducing interactive “Easter eggs.” Commenting on Stories with certain secret phrases unlocks hidden animations and visual themes. Similar triggers have been added to Instagram Notes, where hint text guides users toward discovering the effects.

Stickers, frames and mentions

Visual personalisation is another major focus of the update. New Photo Sticker Frames allow users to surround selfies and shared moments with heart-inspired borders in Stories.

Instagram has also added a Custom Story Mention sticker, designed to tag partners, friends or “Galentine’s” groups with a special celebratory effect.

To extend the theme across conversations, a dedicated Valentine’s Day chat theme is now available for direct messages in both light and dark modes.

Advertisement

 

Edits app gets permanent creator tools

While Instagram’s festive features are temporary, Meta’s Edits app, used for creating short-form videos, is receiving several permanent additions.

These include romantic sound effects such as harp music and heartbeat sounds, along with new Valentine’s-style fonts and text presets that creators can continue using beyond the holiday period.

A notable new feature is enhanced speed control, allowing users to accelerate video clips by up to 100 times, enabling dramatic or high-energy visual effects.

Seasonal feature drops have become a common strategy for social media platforms to drive engagement and user activity around cultural moments and holidays. By combining temporary aesthetic updates with lasting creator tools, Meta appears to be targeting both casual users and content creators.
 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 13, 2026 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today