Meta study reveals how AI, reels, and creators are reshaping festive shopping in India

Meta has launched its 2025 Digital Utsav Festive Playbook, highlighting how Indian consumers are turning to AI, creators, and short-form video content to guide their festive purchases. The report, created with insights from IPSOS, outlines the shift in consumer behaviour during the country’s peak shopping season.

According to the study, 80% of festive shoppers used Generative AI for gift research and inspiration. Smartphones are at the centre of this trend, with nine out of ten consumers relying on mobile devices for festive purchases. Quick commerce is also on the rise, with 45% of shoppers opting for rapid delivery apps, particularly among the 25–34 age group.

Advertisement

Reels have emerged as a major shopping tool, especially in categories like apparel and fashion. The report notes that 65% of festive shoppers engaged with Meta apps, with Reels and personalised ads being the most influential. Nearly half of shoppers follow creators for guidance, and more than 30% rely on creator reviews and buying guides to secure deals.

“Today, shoppers are turning to AI for inspiration, creators for credibility, and Reels for discovery. At Meta, our focus is on enabling businesses to meet these changing consumer expectations with innovative tools and solutions,” said Arun Srinivas, Managing Director & Country Head, Meta India.

The playbook highlights how shopping behaviours differ across groups:

• Gen Z (18–24 years) prioritises discounts and promo codes.

• Tier 2/3 city consumers blend online and offline habits, with 63% using local e-commerce platforms.

• Mothers are particularly active, with 44% making festive purchases via Meta platforms and frequently using messaging apps to shop.