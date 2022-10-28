Meta submits detailed report about WhatsApp outage to govt: Report

WhatsApp has submitted its report on the outage that happened on Tuesday. The information was demanded by the government one day after the blackout. Earlier reports suggested that the demand for a detailed report was procedural for any significant internet disruption across the country. The contents of this submission are still unknown.



A report by PTI, citing government sources has claimed that the report on the WhatsApp outage has already been submitted by Meta. The IT Ministry had asked for the reasons behind the blackout that happened on Tuesday. After the outage, WhatsApp and Meta rolled out a statement claiming that the outage happened due to a technical error on their end. The statement read, "The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved." It did not offer definitive details about the reason.



Meta was asked to submit the WhatsApp outage report to ICERT, the nodal cybersecurity agency of the government. One of the longest outages of WhatsApp ever began at around noon on Tuesday and it lasted for a good two hours. There is no official data provided by either the govt or WhatsApp on the losses incurred due to the outage. However, the impact of the outage is expected to be far-reaching. Users were not able to send or receive texts. Even WhatsApp video calls and voice calls were down. The Status feature, along with other crucial services such as WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Pay failed to operate during the outage.



According to Downdetector at the peak of the outage in India, there was a major spike with over 30,000 reports online. On the Downdetector live outage map, most metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow seemed to be the hotspots.



Other parts of the globe had also reported a spike in reports of WhatsApp outages. South Asian and some European countries also showed a surge in blackout reports.



Business Today has reached out to WhatsApp for confirmation about the submission of the report.