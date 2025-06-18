Meta taps Prada for next wave of AI smart glasses, expanding beyond Ray-Ban: Report

Meta is reportedly teaming up with Italian luxury label Prada to develop a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses, marking a significant push to diversify its wearable tech portfolio beyond its current collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. The development was first reported by CNBC on Tuesday, though no official timeline has been confirmed for the product’s announcement or release.

If confirmed, the partnership with Prada signals Meta’s intent to embed its AI-driven glasses into the world of luxury fashion, expanding the reach of its wearables beyond the mainstream appeal of Ray-Ban and into more niche, premium markets.

Meta has so far leaned heavily on its longstanding relationship with eyewear titan EssilorLuxottica, whose portfolio includes brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have already sold in the millions, blending style with voice-activated AI and camera functionalities.

Earlier this week, Meta hinted at a new Oakley smart glasses collaboration, expected to launch soon and priced around $360, according to Bloomberg and CNBC.

Though Prada does not belong to the EssilorLuxottica group, it has relied on the company to manufacture its eyewear lines for decades. The two recently renewed that arrangement, paving the way for deeper innovation in the fashion-tech crossover space.

The potential Meta-Prada glasses would represent a new chapter in wearable design, where cutting-edge AI features meet Italian fashion aesthetics, tailored not just for tech enthusiasts but for style-conscious consumers as well.