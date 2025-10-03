Meta to use AI chat data for ads and posts from December 16 and you can't say no

Meta has announced that conversations with its AI tools will soon influence the ads and content users see across its platforms. From 16 December 2025, information shared with Meta AI features such as chatbots and virtual assistants will be integrated into the company’s personalisation systems, shaping advertising as well as suggested posts and groups on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The company said users will be notified of the change in advance, with alerts starting to appear in apps and inboxes from 7 October. Meta argues that the update will make its services more relevant by reflecting individual interests. For example, discussing hiking with Meta AI could later trigger adverts for outdoor gear or highlight related community groups.

Limited Rollout

The change will not be enforced everywhere immediately. Users in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and South Korea are excluded at launch, while Meta addresses regulatory requirements. Elsewhere, the policy will be introduced automatically, without an option to opt out beyond avoiding Meta’s AI features.

How Data Will Be Used

The new approach allows data from Meta AI chats to circulate across the company’s family of apps. This means a query on Instagram could influence advertising on Facebook or WhatsApp if accounts are linked. Both text and voice interactions are included, though encrypted conversations remain outside the scope of the policy.

Meta has stressed that sensitive information relating to areas such as religion, politics, health, sexual orientation, or union membership will not be used for advertising purposes. Even so, a broad range of everyday interests and lifestyle topics will now feed into the company’s ad-targeting system.

Privacy Controls

Although users will retain the ability to adjust general privacy settings, Meta has confirmed there will be no specific switch to block the use of AI conversation data. The only way to prevent this form of personalisation will be to stop using Meta AI tools altogether.

The move underlines Meta’s commitment to AI-powered personalisation as a central part of its business model, though it is likely to spark new debate over privacy and the extent of data-sharing across its services.