Meta to use less user data for personalised ads, avoiding millions of dollars in EU fines

Mark Zuckerburg's Meta, has agreed to offer users in the European Union (EU) a choice over whether their personal data is used for personalised advertising. The move comes after sustained pressure from European regulators and the threat of severe financial penalties.

The EU's data protection authorities confirmed that Meta has committed to providing a clear 'yes' or 'no' option to its millions of European users. This choice will specifically address the practice of using data gathered from Facebook and Instagram activity to target individuals with tailored and personalised advertisements.

The decision comes as a major victory for the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), which had previously issued a binding decision against Meta's data processing methods. Had Meta not complied, it faced the prospect of daily fines that could have run into the millions, as the company had failed to meet a three-month deadline set by the EDPB.

This change means users in the EU will soon be able to use both social media platforms while actively opting out of the deep tracking that fuels personalised ads. For a tech giant like Meta, which relies heavily on advertising revenue, this shift represents a significant concession to European privacy rules, including the landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The new choice aims to give users genuine control over how their information is used, cementing the EU’s position as a global leader in setting digital privacy standards. Analysts suggest this could force Meta to find alternative, privacy-friendly advertising models in Europe, which may potentially impact its revenues in the region. The move highlights the European Board's resolve to enforce strict data protection rules against big tech, ensuring that user consent is paramount.