Meta unveils ‘Conversation Focus’ and Spotify integration for AI smart glasses

Meta has announced a significant software update for its Ray-Ban and Oakley AI glasses, introducing features designed to improve speech clarity in noisy environments and a first-of-its-kind "multimodal" music experience.

The v21 software update, rolling out this week, marks a shift for the wearable technology from a social media accessory towards a more practical assistive daily use tool.

Focusing on the Conversation

The headline feature, ‘Conversation Focus’, addresses one of the most common frustrations for headset and earbud users: struggling to hear a companion in a crowded space. Using the glasses’ built-in microphone array and on-device AI, the technology creates a directional "audio zone".

The system identifies and isolates the voice of the person standing directly in front of the wearer, amplifying it through the open-ear speakers while filtering out background "cacophony" such as restaurant chatter or the rumble of a train.

Wearers can fine-tune the effect, allowing them to adjust the level of amplification to suit their surroundings. The feature is said to be particularly useful in "challenging acoustic settings" like busy bars, clubs, or during a commute.

‘Soundtrack Your World’ with Spotify

In addition to the audio enhancements, Meta has partnered with Spotify to launch what it calls the first multimodal AI music experience.

By using the glasses' cameras, the AI can now ‘see’ the user's environment to suggest music. Users can simply say, “Hey Meta, play a song to match this view,” while looking at an object or scene, such as a specific album cover or a festive holiday display, to prompt the creation of a tailored Spotify playlist based on their personal taste.

Regional Rollout and Language Support

While the Spotify integration is launching in English across several markets, including the UK, Australia, Canada, and India, the Conversation Focus feature is initially limited to users in the United States and Canada enrolled in Meta's Early Access Programme.

Furthermore, Meta is expanding its linguistic reach in India, adding support for Telugu and Kannada. This builds on the existing English and Hindi capabilities, allowing more users to interact with the assistant, capture media, and control calls using their native regional language. A spokesperson for Meta said the update underlines the company’s commitment to "sustainable education technology" and making AI "ubiquitous" through practical, everyday hardware.

The update is currently being distributed to Early Access participants and is expected to see a broader public release in early 2026.