Meta unveils Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses for athletes at $499, launching October 21

At its annual Meta Connect 2025 event, Meta introduced the Oakley Meta Vanguard, a new line of smart glasses designed specifically for runners, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts. Priced at $499 (around ₹43,500 in India), the glasses will be available starting October 21.

This launch follows Meta’s earlier Oakley Meta HSTN release three months ago but takes the athletic focus further with higher durability, improved cameras, and integration with fitness platforms.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard features:

• A unified front lens with a 12MP wide-angle camera capable of 3K video capture

• Programmable AI button to trigger custom prompts via the Meta AI app

• Open-ear speakers that are six decibels louder than the HSTN model

• A five-microphone array with wind-noise reduction for clearer calls and commands

• Nine hours of battery life (six hours for music playback) plus an extra 36 hours with the charging case

• IP67 dust and water resistance, the highest yet on Meta smart glasses

Athletes can also quickly charge the glasses to 50% in just 20 minutes using the case.

The glasses sync with Garmin smartwatches to provide real-time data like pace and heart rate. They also integrate with Strava, letting users overlay performance metrics on photos and videos before sharing them directly with their community.

Meta says the wraparound Oakley PRIZMTM lens technology is designed to shield users from sunlight, wind, and dust during outdoor training.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard will be available in four variants:

• Black with PRIZMTM 24K

• White with PRIZMTM Black

• Black with PRIZMTM Road

• White with PRIZMTM Sapphire

The first phase will see launches across the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. A second phase later this year will add Mexico, India, Brazil, and the UAE.

Alongside Vanguard, Meta also revealed:

• Ray-Ban Meta 2 with double the battery life of the previous model and 3K Ultra HD video

• Ray-Ban Meta Display glasses with a built-in lens display for apps, directions, and live translations