From files to emails, here’s how Meta Muse AI turns your MacBook into an AI assistant

This means you can ask it to organise folders, prepare a summary from your emails, chats and notes, or use files already stored on your Mac to complete a half-finished form. Meta is also giving control over what the AI can access.

Muse can work across your Mac

The key difference with Muse is that it is designed to take action on your computer, rather than just give you an answer. Once you assign a task, the AI can interact with the information available on your Mac to help complete it. This makes Muse more like a personal assistant that can work with your existing computer setup instead of another chatbot where you have to manually provide the information it needs.

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone Duo won’t go on sale on Sept 18: Here’s when you can buy Apple’s first foldable

But Muse is not limited to your Mac. You can even start something on your phone, check in from your laptop or nudge it through WhatsApp, with Muse keeping the thread across devices. So, a task you hand off in the morning can continue to be handled through the day and be ready by dinner.

The free Muse app is also available for iPhone and Android, allowing you to use the personal AI agent on the go. Meta says Muse can continue getting things done even when the app is closed, making it possible to hand off tasks without keeping the app open throughout.

Advertisement

You control what Muse can access

Meta is also putting control over access in the user's hands. Access to your computer is opt-in, while Full Disk Access is optional. You can decide what permissions Muse gets and change them anytime through Settings.

For sensitive actions, Muse requires your approval first. Meta says actions like deleting files or sending messages require approval before they happen. This gives you a chance to review the action instead of allowing the AI to complete it automatically.

Muse for Mac is now Meta's official download page, and the company says more is coming soon.