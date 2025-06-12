Meta's new AI-powered editing app can turn your videos into comics, games, 50+ video styles

Meta has unveiled a new generative AI video editing tool designed to simplify short-form video creation for users of all skill levels. The feature is now available within the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website, and the Edits app, offering a wide range of preset prompts that allow users to stylise and transform their videos without any prior editing experience.

Advertisement

The tool, currently available in the US and select regions, supports videos up to 10 seconds in length and is free to use for a limited time. It enables users to alter elements such as outfits, backgrounds, and the overall mood or aesthetic of a clip. For instance, a simple selfie video can be turned into a vintage comic book panel, a moody cityscape can be transformed into a whimsical vignette with sparkles, or a casual scene can be reimagined as a video game complete with neon lighting and dramatic effects.

Users can choose from over 50 preset prompts developed in collaboration with content creators. Edited videos can be shared directly on Facebook, Instagram, or via the Discover feed on the Meta AI app and website.

Advertisement

Meta stated that the feature builds on its existing research in AI and generative video, particularly its Movie Gen models and previous work on Make-A-Scene and Llama-based diffusion systems. While only preset themes are supported at launch, the company plans to introduce custom text prompt functionality later this year, allowing for more tailored video edits.

According to Meta, the aim is to make high-quality video editing accessible to everyone, whether casual users looking to enhance personal clips or creators seeking new visual styles to engage audiences. The company describes the launch as its first major consumer-facing step into AI-driven video editing, with more features expected to follow in the coming months.