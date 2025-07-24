Meta's new wristband lets you type, scroll and send messages without touching a screen

Imagine replying to a text, scrolling through Instagram, or moving your laptop’s cursor just by slightly moving your fingers or even thinking about the action. That’s exactly what Meta is working on with its latest experimental tech: a wristband that lets you control computers using subtle hand gestures or even muscle signals you don’t physically act on.

Instead of tapping on a screen or clicking a mouse, you could soon open apps with a flick of the fingers or “write” in mid-air with your hand to send a message. Want to pause your music? Just tap your thumb and forefinger together. This isn’t science fiction, it’s the kind of interaction Meta’s new EMG-based wristband is designed for.

How it works

The wristband uses a technology called electromyography (EMG) to pick up electrical signals from the muscles in your forearm. These are the same signals your body naturally generates when you move or even think about moving. By reading those signals through your skin, the device can translate your intentions into actions on screen.

It goes beyond simple gestures. Because the tech is powered by artificial intelligence, it’s smart enough to learn patterns from thousands of users. Meta says the wristband has been trained on data from over 10,000 people, which helps it recognise what you're trying to do, even if you’re using it for the first time.

Why it matters

Yes, it’s futuristic and fun, but the bigger picture is accessibility. Meta is working with researchers at Carnegie Mellon University to test the wristband with people who have spinal cord injuries or limited mobility. Even in cases of full hand paralysis, there’s often still some muscle activity happening under the surface. The wristband picks up on that and turns it into real-world control.

That makes it a promising alternative to brain implants like Neuralink or less reliable EEG headsets. It’s completely non-invasive, works in real time, and could give people with disabilities a much easier way to interact with technology.

What’s next

Meta is still refining the tech, but it has already demoed the wristband with smart glasses, showing how it could fit into a future of hands-free computing. Eventually, this could be part of Meta’s larger push into AR and wearables, and a sneak peek at how we might all use tech in the near future.