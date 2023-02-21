Metro commuters can now book tickets using WhatsApp chatbot; check details here

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Metro rail service providers have joined hands with Meta-owned WhatsApp Business in numerous cities across India to introduce transit solutions.

With this new WhatsApp Business function, users can reserve, buy, cancel, or top up their tickets via a WhatsApp chatbot. Users will also get access to other pieces of information, like train schedules, route maps, fare breakdowns, and more, in addition to these features.

As a part of this collaboration, WhatsApp, along with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Mumbai Metro, Pune Metro, and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited, is all set to provide travellers with digital metro rail services accessible to residents in Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Speaking about this collaboration, WhatsApp’s Business Messaging director of India, Ravi Garg, said in a statement: "India’s digital revolution is now making public transport safer, smarter and more convenient. We are proud that India’s world-class metro services in multiple cities are now integrated on WhatsApp to offer commuters convenience at their fingertips. We would be happy to support other cities and help digitise train transits on WhatsApp to add value to the lives of daily commuters across the country."

Commuters using Namma Metro in Bangalore can chat in either English or Kannada and check fare details. In addition, they can take advantage of end-to-end QR ticketing services to purchase or cancel tickets, view card information, and recharge their metro cards. However, the e-tickets must be validated at the Automated Fare Collection gate since they contain crucial details, including the fare and the issue date.

To activate this facility through the WhatsApp chatbot, users can send a message containing "Hi" to "https://wa.me/+918105556677."