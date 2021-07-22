Mi India records Rs 1,000 cr sales on 7th anniversary sale; Mi 11X series, Mi 10i top-selling products

Electronics major Mi India recorded sales worth Rs 1,000 crore from July 12-16 on its 7th anniversary special sale.

During this sale, the brand offered heavy discounts and offers on platforms like Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The company also ran hourly deals, along with quiz and bundle offers.

Best-selling devices across platforms during this sale were the latest Mi smartphones -- Mi 11X series, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9A.

Mi's portfolio of TVs and products like Mi Robot mop, Mi Notebook Horizon edition, among others, also got a great response, both online and offline, and recorded more than 1 million sales in total.

"At Mi India, our top priority is to enable "Innovation for everyone." Being a consumer-centric brand, we thrive on offering products that are driven by technological innovation underpinned by great design that can help enhance the consumer's product experience, lifestyle, and overall well-being," Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy noted.

"The response we have received during our 7th anniversary sale only inspires us further," Reddy said.

Xiaomi has been ranked third globally in terms of smartphone shipments in Q4 2020, and has a presence in over 100 countries and regions.

The electronics company made it to the Fortune Global 500 List for the second time in 2020 and ranked 422nd, 46 places above its rank in 2019.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

